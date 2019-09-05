COMMERCE - Robert Eugene Huff, 52, Commerce, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019.
He was born August 8, 1967 in Jacksonville, Florida. Robert was a construction worker by trade. Preceding Mr. Huff in death are his father, Ervin G. Huff; and brothers, Ervin Brammer and Raymond Brammer.
Surviving Mr. Huff are his mother, Marian Huff Duncan; daughters, Emily Huff, Commerce, Ashley Huff, Monroe, and Logan Huff, Bethlehem; sister, Barbara McCain, Commerce; brother, Doug Brammer, Illinois; and five grandchildren, Lilly, Brayden, Nick, Andrew and Dustin.
Services are entrusted to Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
Robert Eugene Huff (8-31-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry