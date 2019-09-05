Madison County is the latest victim for East Hall pitcher Macey Banks.
Her two-hit, six-strikeout performance spearheaded a 4-0 victory for the Vikings over the Red Raiders, who now have a record below .500 for the first time since 2016.
Madison County (6-7, 3-1) suffered their first shutout loss in two years, reaching another low point in an early season which saw the end of a 15-game region win streak last week as the squad struggles with errors and timely hits.
Contrary to previous losses, errors didn't play a significant role in Madison County's loss to East Hall. The Vikings opened the game with a pair of singles and cashed in both runs with a base-clearing double before Emma Strickland settled down to score three-straight outs. Two line drives in the top of the third inning equalled a run to give East Hall a 3-0 lead. Another line drive with a runner in scoring position tallied the Vikings fourth and final run in the top of the fifth inning.
Madison County couldn't even sniff a run through the first five innings as Banks had a perfect game by retiring the first 17 batters she faced. The Red Raiders showed some life in the last two innings. Brooke Hooper drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the sixth to snap the perfect game, and Laken Minish followed with a double. Hooper held at third, but both runners were stranded on Lexi Jordan's fly out. Ella Chancey drew a leadoff walk in the seventh, and Strickland moved her to second with a one-out single. Then Lily Crane batted into a fielder's choice and Skylar Minsh struck out to finish the game.
Despite recent struggles, Madison County is still in good position to host the region tournament. They're a game behind first place in Region 8-4A and begin the second round of region play Thursday night at home against St. Pius X. The Red Raiders won the first meeting with the Golden Lions 14-1 in Atlanta.
SOFTBALL: Hits come at a premium in loss to East Hall
