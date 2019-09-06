MAYSVILLE - Ferd Bradley Elrod, 44, Maysville died Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Elrod was born in Commerce to the late Morgan Edward and Gladys Ann Turpin Elrod. Mr. Elrod was a warehouse laborer.
Mr. Elrod is survived by his brother, Danny Elrod (Jimmie), Gillsville; sisters, Melissa Coleman (Mike), Williston, S.C., and Edna V. Bowles (Brian), Commerce.
Memorial service: Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Mark Kent officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Ferd Bradley Elrod (9-2-2019)
