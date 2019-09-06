SOFTBALL: Price’s pinch-hit single lifts Panthers to win over East Jackson

Pinch hitting in her first varsity at bat this season with Jackson County tied with rival East Jackson 2-2 and down to its final out, Jordan Price admitted to being nervous.
But those nerves quickly turned to joy.
The Panther sophomore swung at the second pitch she saw and lined a single to right field, bringing home Sara Beth Allen to give Jackson County a 3-2 walk-off win Thursday over the Eagles.
“I was shaking and everything,” Price said of the at-bat. “It was interesting.”
But Price found a pitch that she liked to end the game.
“I was trying to find that one pitch, whether it was down the middle or not,” Price said. “If it just got the score in, it didn’t matter.”
Price was mobbed by her teammates shortly after Allen crossed home plate.
“Whitney (Hulsey) kind of hit me in the face,” Price said with a laugh, “but other than that, it was great.”
Price batted in place of an injured Peri Foster to deliver the game winner. Jackson County coach Kristin Croteau said she had confidence in Price to perform in the moment.
“She did a great job,” Croteau said. “She was focused, she stepped in there and she executed.”
Croteau explained why she chose Price to pinch hit.
“She’s been seeing the ball very well, and she has power behind the ball, behind her swing,” Croteau said.
Whitney Hulsey put Price in position for the game-winner, singling home Abigail Allen one batter earlier for the tying run with two outs.
Hulsey went 2-for-3 on the night, while Foster was 2-for-3 before leaving the game with a finger injury after being hit by a pitch.
Jackson County (7-5-1, 6-2 Region 8-AAA) was able to deliver with runners in scoring position in the final inning after coming up empty on multiple occasions earlier in the game. The Panthers left seven runners on base in the win.
“We left many runners in scoring position, and we just kept fighting,” Croteau said. “We never quit, and that’s one thing about the team. We never quit.”
Sara Beth Allen picked up the win in the circle with a 13-strikeout performance over seven innings. She allowed six hits and two runs (one earned).
For East Jackson (3-10, 2-6 Region 8-AAA), the Eagles nearly picked up another big win over Jackson County, taking a lead in the fourth inning and carrying that lead until two outs in the seventh inning. Nicole Bassett scored on a wild pitch in the third inning to tie the game 1-1. Madison Bruce came home from third on an error in the fourth inning to put the Eagles up 2-1.
East Jackson pitcher Ashlyn Trimble limited Jackson County to just four hits and a run in six innings of work. But she exited the game in the top of the seventh after she tore her fingernail sliding into second base on a steal.
Reliever Isabel Harrison came on and recorded two quick outs in the seventh inning before hitting Abigail Allen with a pitch, walking Sara Beth Allen and surrendering back-to-back base hits to Hulsey and Price.
East Jackson coach Will Bartlett said the loss was “definitely a tough pill to swallow for sure.”
“We fought hard, and I think our girls deserved to win that one,” he said. “It was tough.”
The coach said the loss fell on him.
“I take full responsibility for that loss,” he said. “We’ve got some tears over there because they think it’s their fault. But they fought way too hard for that to be anybody’s fault … It’s tough, but we got better today, which is what we’re going for. We got better today. We had fun out there. It was a great game.”
The loss was the third in three days for the Eagles and the second-straight one-run defeat. East Jackson lost despite not committing an error.
“We did not beat ourselves today,” said Bartlett whose team will now play four games between Friday and Saturday in a tournament in Oconee County. “We did not make an error today, and I think that’s the first time all year that we did not make an error.”
Meanwhile, the Panthers’ victory keeps Jackson County — which lost to Franklin County on a walk-off hit the night before — in a three-way tie for first place in the region with Franklin County and Jefferson. The team will move on to a non-region game with Mountain View Monday before traveling to Monroe Area Tuesday for a region contest.
“Every game is the most important game of the season, and that’s how we’ve been looking at it since Game 1,” Croteau said.
The coach said she was proud of her team for gutting out Wednesday’s region victory.
“They have the heart and the will and the want to win,” she said.
