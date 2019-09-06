SOFTBALL: Dragons continue hot streak with win over Franklin County

Jefferson is looking like a much different softball team over its past seven games compared to its first seven contests.
A 5-2 win over defending Class AAA state champion Franklin County Thursday at home served as more evidence of that as the Dragons have now gone 6-1 since a 4-3 start. The win avenged a 7-0 loss to the Lions earlier this year.
“I think they needed to kind of test the water a little bit,” Jefferson coach Kacie Bostwick said of her team’s play earlier in the year. “They had new faces in the (pitching) circle and a new face behind the plate and I think they were just a little unsure of things. Us as a coaching staff, our mindset was just, ‘keep the faith’ because we knew what we had. I think they (the players) just kind of had to figure it out for themselves.”
Jefferson (10-4, 6-2 Region 8-AAA) vaulted past Franklin County Thursday with a four-run fourth inning that erased a 1-0 deficit and never looked back.
“We had talked about making in-game adjustments … our kids are understanding what that means and how to buy into that,” Bostwick said of the inning. “They made the in-game adjustments. They were swinging at good pitches earlier in the count. If you get behind on (Franklin County’s) Jayden Gailey, she’s a really good pitcher. So, our kids were aggressive earlier in the count and were able to hit some good pitches hard.”
The inning included an RBI single from Caroline Brownlee and a sac fly RBI from Amber Tullis and was punctuated by a solo home run from Chloe Hiatt.
Bostwick said Hiatt, a senior, has taken advantage of the at-bats she’s gotten this year as she’s been shifted in and out of the lineup with the Dragons “trying some different things."
“She hasn’t given up on her team or herself or on us,” Bostwick said. “I told Chloe, I said, ‘You’re going to get your chance and you better be ready … tonight she lit it up. So, I’m super proud of her staying positive and being a senior leader and of course hitting a bomb. I know that felt good for her.”
The Dragons added an insurance run in the fifth inning with an RBI single from Paige Kelly to take a 5-1 lead.
With Jefferson pitcher Ravyn Saxon dealing with a recent illness, Camoreena Hart earned the start for the second-straight night and threw 5 1/3 innings for the win. She allowed nine hits and two runs (one earned). Saxon was, however, able to come on and pitch the final 1 2/3 innings to help nail down the win.
Bostwick praised the way in which Saxon and Hart have shared pitching duties this season. She said the sophomores feed off one another.
“Those two are such a great staff,” Bostwick said. “They could be competitive amongst each other, but they help each other … that makes your heart happy as a coach because you know your teammates love each other.”
Jefferson’s victory moved it into a three-way tie for first place with Jackson County (7-5-1, 6-2 in Region 8-AAA) and Franklin County (11-6, 6-2 Region 8-AAA) in what’s been a wide-open Region 8-AAA this season.
“This is a scary region, but it’s a good thing because playing in this region prepares you for the post season … I’m thankful we’re in this region,” Bostwick said. “I like battling these teams and these games. I think it’s anybody’s game at this point.”
The Dragons will now take a break from the 8-AAA schedule with non-region games against Apalachee and East Hall at Apalachee Saturday and a game at Winder-Barrow Monday in another non-region contest.
