Elections board approves recall petition applications

UPDATE
Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly and mayor pro-tem Jim Cleveland filed motions in superior cout late Friday, Sept. 6, to stop the recall move against them.
The filings will stop the clock on the gathering of signatures to petition for a recall vote until a judge rules on the merits of the accusations on which the recall is based.
No hearing date has been set.
EARLIER
Efforts to recall two Hoschton elected officials are moving forward.
The Jackson County Board of Elections approved Sept. 6 the legal sufficiency of the applications for recall petitions against Hoschton Mayor Theresa Kenerly and Mayor Pro Tem Jim Cleveland.
Those applications were submitted on Tuesday, Sept. 3, with each application having over the required 100 signatures.
Organizers of the effort now have 30 days to complete the next step — retrieving signatures of 30-percent of Hoschton’s registered voters — before a recall election can be called.
But that timeline could change if Kenerly and Cleveland challenge the effort in superior court. (They have challenged the effort in court.)
That action will stop the recall timeline against them until the court decisions are made.
See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Braselton News.
