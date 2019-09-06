Dog killed with a BB gun

A woman on Greenridge Court in Colbert reported that she left home for about 30 minutes and when she came home her Jack Russell dog was bleeding and she didn’t know why.
She took the dog to a veterinarian and the dog later died. The vet reportedly told her the dog had been shot with a BB gun.
The woman said she did not know where the dog was when he was shot or who could have possibly shot it because “all the neighbors loved that dog.”
Other incidents on file at the sheriff’s office this week included:
•Officers were dispatched to Hwy. 29 North near Trinity Baptist Church last regarding a calf that had escaped from its pasture on an adjacent property.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a white calf in front of the gate to the pasture with other cows in the field. This was the second time the calf had escaped that day, according to the report. The owner was contacted again to come put it up but the owner said he had already put it up once and secured the fence and that he was not going to come do it again so they could “shoot it.”
A code enforcement officer was also scene and they attempted to get the cow, which wandered down the fence line into the woods. They called another person to come get the cow, but when he arrived the cow had somehow gotten back into the pasture. Code enforcement was to follow up.
•A man on Charlie Morris Road reported that his ex-wife had come onto the property and knocked down a Japanese maple tree. He said he had texted his ex about 7:30 a.m. that morning to tell her he had put some items in the mailbox for her to pick up. He said she came about 8:30 a.m. and got the items and then he heard a loud noise and saw her leaving his front yard, leaving ruts in the yard. He then saw that his tree was broken at its base and lying in the yard.
His neighbor also witnessed the incident. The officer was unable to make contact with the ex-wife at the time of the report. The man was instructed on how to obtain a warrant.
•Warrants have been issued for a man who struck a woman he lives with in Tranquility Mobile Home Park. The woman was visibly upset on Aug. 27 when she was interviewed and could barely speak for sobbing, according to the responding officer.
She said she had gone to the grocery store and when she came home he seemed mad and started hitting her about the arms and face. She had marks on her person, including several older bruises. She said that this kind of thing happens often but that she has no phone to call for help.
She stated that when he was hitting her, in the view of her two children, she attempted to run out of the door, but he grabbed her and threw her to the floor. She said that's when she started screaming for help, but he put his hand over her mouth. She said she finally got away from him and ran until she saw someone with a phone and called 9-1-1.
She said the man ran away when he saw the patrol car and that he had taken all her money, bank and ID cards.
He was driving a 1997 Honda Civic.
•Cruelty to animals was reported on Sorrow Patterson Road this week.
