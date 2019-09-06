Rotary plans splash pad at rec department

The Rotary Club of Madison County aims to give local youth a new option for summer fun: a splash pad at the recreation department.
The club is planning to raise private funds for a 70’ by 30’ concrete pad near the batting cages and track at the Sammy Haggard Park off Hwy. 98 in Danielsville.
“There’s nothing like it in Madison County,” said Josh Chandler of the Rotary Club. “We see it being hugely popular and will bring a lot of people together at the rec center. One of the things you look at in a community is: ‘What’s the quality of life?’ We feel like this is a good way to enhance what we have here, giving kids a place to play.”
The club is aiming to raise $120,000 and to have the splash pad in service by May of 2020. The funds will come from private donations, grants and sponsorships. No tax money will be used to construct the splash pad. The Rotary already has $38,000 to go toward construction, which will be handled by Great Southern Rec. There will also be advertising offered on fencing and bricks at the site to help cover splash pad costs.
“The Rotary will be financially responsible for the installation of it,” said Chandler. “It will become a county facility. The county will assume maintenance and operation of it. The model we’re following is one in Dawson County. They worked out a partnership with the county and the Rotary does stipend some maintenance funds for the county. We don’t know what that will look like yet, but we’re not going to build it and walk away from it, because it is going to be branded for Rotary.”
Chandler said most of the water features will be embedded in the concrete, with water sprayed upwards. Water for the splash pad will come from either the county or City of Danielsville water system.
“We do have some elevated features, dump buckets and spray nozzles, but the majority of them are embedded,” he said. “We didn’t want to saddle the county with a huge maintenance issue. It will run off system pressure and won’t require pumps.”
Chandler said the water from the pad will go into a retention pond, which will be an irrigation source for the recreation department. The pond will also catch some of the other storm water runoff in the back of the recreation park that has caused erosion issues.
“Storm drains will collect all the water that is sprayed out through the features,” said Chandler. “And the water will go out to the retention pond.”
Chandler said water won’t constantly run at the pad.
“What we’re going to do to mitigate some of the water usage is have it zoned,” said Chandler. “So there will be an activator, a surface-mount feature that a kid could step on or a wheelchair could roll over. And it will be on a timer. It will only run three or four minutes on that timer. It’s not going to be a water fountain, not something that runs all the time. It will only run when there’s someone there to interact with it.”
Rotary member Mike Williams said he likes the fact that the splash pad is something children of all abilities can enjoy.
“The features are designed to be inclusive to all, no matter their ability level,” said Williams. “There are activators for the water features — one hand-operated and another on the ground could be foot or wheelchair operated.”
The Rotary Club of Madison County is most known for its ramp-building program — the group has built 752 handicap ramps. Chandler noted that the group also was instrumental in starting the senior center and Madison Memorial Park by the county government complex. But the club is always interested in doing more.
“Everybody knows us for our ramp program,” said Chandler. “We wanted to do something significant in the community that brings awareness to Rotary. At the time I was (Rotary) president, I wanted us to focus on something for kids and keep in line with the values we have for Rotary. So when we found out about the idea for the splash pad, it kind of seemed to bring all of that together.”
Chandler said the group will make a big push to get the project done and open in the spring.
“We’re not the check-writing club behind the scenes,” he said. “We’re on the front lines physically doing work. We’re a sweat-equity club. We’re going to put our own sweat-equity and money into this and have a long-term interest in it…. We feel it will be a good facility. The rubber meets the road now. We have to fund-raise for it and make it happen… When it happens, it will be a beautiful thing to see how the county pulled together to make it happen, from a coordination standpoint and from a financial standpoint.”
To make a tax-deductible donation for the splash pad, visit the Rotary Club of Madison County Facebook page and click on “shop now” or mail a check payable to the Madison County Rotary Foundation, Inc. at Rotary Club of Madison County, P.O. Box 596, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
