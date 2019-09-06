Madison Co. BOC to meet Sept. 9

Friday, September 6. 2019
The Madison County Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9, in the county government complex.

Agenda items include:
•Chairman’s report
•Hearing and actions on zoning matters
•Consider final plat for Kaydence Springs Subdivision
•Statements and remarks from citizens on an agenda item
•Discuss Board of Elections and Registration 2020 requirements
•Discuss changing Rhonda Wooten’s position title to County Clerk/Administrator
•Roads update
•Urgent matters
•Closed session to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation (if needed)
