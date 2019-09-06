When Commerce and Hart County stepped on the field Friday night, it was a battle of 2-0 teams.
But by the fourth quarter, the battle of 2-0 teams had turned into the Hart County running back show, more specifically the Malachi Thomas show. The Bulldogs’ junior running back rushed for 149 yards and three scores to help propel Hart County past Commerce 40-20.
The Tigers (2-1) are off next Friday.
Leading 14-13 at halftime, the Bulldogs (3-0) outscored the Tigers 26-7 in the 20-point win. Thomas’ 149 rushing yards and three scores led all players.
The Tigers’ offense was led by Sam Roach’s 120 rushing yards on 15 carries and one score. Tyelon Brock rushed for 68 yards on two carries. Sixty-five yards came via a touchdown run. Nate Ray rushed for 62 yards on 16 carries.
Eryck Diaz went 2-for-2 on field goal attempts. Diaz connected for two first-half field goals: 32 yards and 20 yards, respectively.
Hart County’s J’len Lackey aided Thomas with 71 rushing yards and one score. Quarterback Luke Lee went 5-for-8 and hit Jacobi Jones for a touchdown.
The game started promising for the Tigers. After receiving the opening kickoff, the Tigers needed only six plays to find the end zone. Brock busted a 65-yard touchdown run around the right side of the line to put the Tigers ahead 7-0 with 8:53 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs, however, weren’t fazed by the quick start as they matched the Tigers’ drive, driving 80 yards in six plays for a touchdown. Thomas carried the ball five of the six plays and capped the drive off with a 45-yard scamper for his first score to tie the game at 7-7.
On the Tigers’ second possession, a 12-play drive ended with the first of Diaz’ two field goals as he connected from 32 yards out to put the Tigers back ahead at 10-7 with under a minute left in the first quarter. The drive, though, could’ve yielded more points as Ray had an 8-yard touchdown called back due to a penalty. A negative run play and two incomplete passes later, the offense had to settle for three points.
Early in the second quarter, the Tigers’ defense stuffed the Bulldogs’ offense, forcing a punt. On a bounce of the ball, though, contact was made with a Commerce player and Hart County recovered. The Bulldogs didn’t squander the extra possession as they converted on fourth-and-6 (Lackey to Jones for 16 yards) to keep the drive alive. Two plays later, Lackey pounded his way into the end zone from a yard out, giving the Bulldogs the go-ahead touchdown with 8:47 left in the first half.
The Tigers closed the gap to a point on the final possession of the first half. The Tigers put together an 18-play drive to run the remaining 8:47 off the clock. The offense converted two fourth-down plays and an offsides call on a 25-yard field goal negated a Bulldogs’ block, which was being returned for six the other way. Diaz connected on his second attempt, this time from 20 yards out, cutting the deficit to 14-13 at the break.
The second half was all Hart County. On the opening possession, a personal-foul penalty by Commerce set the Bulldogs up at their own 45-yard line. On the second play of the drive, Thomas busted loose for a 52-yard score and the Bulldogs led 20-13.
On the Tigers’ first possession of the second half, the result ended up in the Bulldogs’ favor as the Tigers fumbled on their side of the 50, setting up the Bulldogs with great field position to strike. And strike they did.
The Bulldogs ran the ball six times to cover 46 yards, capped off by Thomas’ third touchdown of the game. He scored on a 6-yard run. The lead was 27-13 with 2:25 left in the third quarter.
After a Tigers’ punt to start the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs pushed the lead to 20 points. The Lee-to-Jones connection on a 2-yard, play-action pass capped off an nine-play drive and set the score at 33-13 with 6:50 left in the game.
The Tigers’ final touchdown came on the legs of Roach. Roach found the end zone on a 15-yard run with 3:31 left in the game to cut the lead to 33-20. The 15-yard touchdown was his final carry of the game.
The Bulldogs added another touchdown with 1:15 left in the game to set the final score at 40-20.
