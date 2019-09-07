DANIELSVILLE – Football is often called a game of inches. If you want to find out why, look no further than Friday night’s barn burner between Madison County and Apalachee.
Apalachee scored a touchdown with 11 minutes left in the game to break a 14-14 tie. Either the following extra point was kicked too low, or Tyler Wright’s hand was too high. Madison County blocked the kick and kept an important point off the board.
Almost 11 minutes later, Madison County’s offense sat at the Wildcat’s 31-yard line still trailing 20-14. Quarterback Colby Smith dropped back and launched a pass to Martavian Cooper sprinting to the end zone. Smith slightly overthrew the pass, but Cooper dove forward, reeled the ball in with his fingertips, and held on for the game-winning touchdown. Camden Jordan nailed the extra point and Madison County held on to defeat Apalachee 21-20.
A kick a few inches higher isn’t blocked. A pass a few inches further isn’t caught. The inches were in Madison County’s favor Friday night in the game head coach Chris Smith described as ugly.
“It’s an ugly win,” said head coach Chris Smith. “But sometimes you have to win ugly games. You tend to grow a lot from those kinds of games.”
For the rest of the story, see the September 12 edition of the Madison County Journal
FOOTBALL: Wright’s block, Cooper’s score lift the Raiders past Apalachee in fourth quarter
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry