FOOTBALL: Dragons power past West Hall, 62-7

The sun had yet to set before West Hall’s dream of beating Jefferson was put to bed.
With 4:02 left in the first half the Jefferson PA system blasted the old hit, “That’s the way I like it.”
It was 48-0 Dragons. The song summed up the feel-good mood perfectly for the home crowd.
Jefferson sliced through West Hall with ease Friday, posting jaw-dropping stat lines.
The Dragons rolled up 468 first-half rushing yards on just 18 carries. Malaki Starks led the way with 171 yards on just five carries, jetting into the end zone on runs of 60 and 91 yards. For the night, the Dragons steamrolled to 616 yards on the ground on just 30 rushes, a 20.5-yard-per-carry average. Thirteen Dragons carried the ball for Jefferson, with Tre Reece rushing for 124 yards on just three carries. Levin Jones carried the ball 88 yards for a touchdown on his lone rush. Jordan Perry had two rushes for 86 yards and Kolton Jones carried the ball three times for 69 yards.
Jefferson never attempted a pass. There was no need. The Dragons pushed the Spartans around all night.
“I feel like our line did really good tonight,” said Starks. “We prepared a lot this week in practice and we looked at a bunch of fronts. And I feel like Coach (Mike) Doolittle and Coach (Gene) Cathcart had us really prepared. When we had the ball in our hands, it just worked out and the holes opened up and we took off running.”
The blowout win followed an off week after the Dragon’s season-opening heartbreaking 21-20 loss to Oconee County.
“You hate to have an open week after a loss,” said Cathcart. “The coach part of you loves the correction and the ability to study the film and mistakes but then the competitor part of you just wants to get it out of your system and get these guys another chance to cut loose in front of the home crowd. I was very proud of how we took care of business tonight. We came out from the get-go and played well on special teams and offense and defense. And we got a lot of guys some playing time.”
Cathcart’s team appeared poised to shut out the Spartans, but West Hall scored on a 69-yard run with just 37 seconds remaining in the game.
“They (West Hall) played hard, to their credit, the whole game,” said Cathcart. “Scoring late like that is a compliment to him and their coaching staff. They played hard.”
While the Dragon running game was prolific Friday, the defense put the Dragons on the board early. West Hall backpedaled on its first possession and on third and 17 at the one yard line, Kade McNally stepped in front of a Spartan pass and took the pick-six five yards into the end zone to put the Dragons up 7-0 with 10:14 to go in the first quarter.
Starks broke open for a 60-yard score just four minutes later, then Jones raced for a 53-yard touchdown with 1:45 to go in the first quarter. Starks took the ball from center from the nine-yard line at the start of the second quarter and raced 91 yards for the score. The PAT failed and Jefferson led 27-0. Perry rambled for 64 yards moments later, setting up a three-yard touchdown run by Colby Clark. Jefferson added two more scores in the first half, an 88-yard touchdown by Jones and a 42-yard score by Reece, which gave the Dragons a 48-0 lead at the half.
Reece scored from 58 yards on the first play from scrimmage in the second half. Hyson Porter carried the ball in from one yard out with 2:59 to go in the third quarter, capping Jefferson’s scoring on the night as teams observed a running clock in the second half.
Starks said the feeling Friday was far better than after the opening week loss.
“The first week was a hard loss, especially because it was our first game at home and losing by one point,” said Starks. “I feel like our boys, we kept that feeling. And when you take a hard loss and you bounce back, it feels amazing. We want to come back next week and do the same thing.”
Cathcart said he enjoyed seeing his guys excel.
“Some of these guys don’t really realize how great a player they can be,” said the coach. “Tonight on a varsity stage, it was good for some of those young guys. Jordan Perry, Levin Jones, Tre Reece, Bowman Horne — all of those guys, and I’m afraid I’m leaving someone out — but all of those guys can play.”
Cathcart said the team was somewhat tight in its opening-week loss, but he saw good things Friday.
“We stopped doing what we do a little bit,” said the coach, whose team will host Southside of Greenville, S.C. Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m. “Tonight we came in and tried to play loose and free and have fun. And I’m really proud of the way they responded on the practice field.”
