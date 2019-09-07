FOOTBALL: Defensive scores help lead East Jackson to 2-0 start

After the final seconds ticked off the game clock, East Jackson football players made a beeline toward the Eagle Stadium student section to begin their celebration.
And there was plenty to celebrate.
East Jackson’s R.J. White and Kahlil Watkins each returned interceptions for touchdowns in the first quarter, and the Eagles blew out Oglethorpe County 30-7 to move to 2-0 for the first time since 2009. This was also East Jackson’s first home win since a 33-0 victory over Oglethorpe County in 2017.
“It’s awesome,” White said. “I don’t think everybody has been this happy … words can’t describe it.”
East Jackson picked up another defensive score in the fourth quarter with a safety. The Eagle defense accounted for 16 points in the victory.
“I think we executed right,” White said. “We came out with the right mindset and being aggressive tonight.”
The Eagles’ passing game provided the offensive points with Greg Huggs connecting on touchdown passes of 26 yards to Shawn Cunningham and 10 yards to Caleb Adair.
Huggs finished 5-of-14 with 76 yards passing and ran for 37 yards on five carries.
East Jackson running back Nino Brown ran for 120 yards on 22 carries, notching his second-straight 100-yard game.
The Eagles picked up their second win under new head coach Cameron Pettus, who served as a head coach for eight seasons in Illinois before taking over at East Jackson.
“There were a lot of great positives coming out of tonight for sure,” Pettus said. “Just to see the joy in our players’ faces and our fans is just phenomenal.”
White’s pick six — which came on the sixth play of the game — sparked the Eagles early. Kemanni Horne pressured Oglethorpe County quarterback Henry Johnson and hit his arm as he threw. The ball floated toward White, who caught it and raced toward the end zone for a 7-0 Eagle lead.
“It was huge because I thought they did a pretty good job of moving the ball with the run game … for us to get that lead, I think that took a lot of wind out of their sails, which was huge,” Pettus said.
Huggs lofted his touchdown pass to Cunningham later in the quarter to increase the lead to 14-0. Then, with under a minute left in the opening quarter, Watkins snatched an errant pass from Johnson and raced 35 yards down the sideline to put the Eagles up 21-0.
Pettus said he doesn’t remember ever losing a game when one of his teams has scored a defensive touchdown.
“We’ve been lucky enough or good enough to win every time we’ve scored on defense,” Pettus said. “And that just holds true. When you get turnovers and you can score on defense great things happen.”
Oglethorpe County’s only score came in the second quarter when Quentin Willis broke loose for a 31-yard touchdown run with 5:11 left before halftime.
The Eagles put the game away in the third quarter. Brown keyed a long scoring drive, carrying the ball eight times on a 13-play possession to set up Huggs’ 10-yard touchdown pass to Adair, increasing the lead to 28-7.
“He’s so tough and so strong,” Pettus said of Brown, “and I’m just so proud of him right now because he’s just taking great care of the ball. His ball security has just been phenomenal, and we told him that’s what he needed to work on after that Social Circle scrimmage.”
East Jackson put the finishing touches on the win in the fourth quarter when Justin Haynes sacked Johnson in the end zone for a safety with 3:50 left in the game.
The Eagles will move on to face Banks County next Friday as they attempt to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2009, when the program started the season 9-0.
White said this latest win gives the Eagles a boost going into next week.
“We’re very confident,” he said. “We go one game at a time.”
