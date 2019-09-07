From reports
After managing seven points in its first two games, Jackson County’s offense got rolling as the Panthers rolled past their homecoming opponent.
Jake Stinchcomb threw three touchdown passes to Tyler Wester, and Jackson County coasted to a 31-0 win over Lumpkin County Friday at home.
The Panthers, who led 28-0 at halftime, also got a touchdown pass from Jesse Whiting to Bo Reeves, a field goal from Ayden Griswold and a safety as the Panthers improved to 2-1 on the year.
Jackson County’s defense held the Indians off the scoreboard to record its second shutout in three games. The Panthers have given up just 16 points this season.
Stinchcomb threw touchdown passes of 42 and 32 yards to Wester in the first quarter. In between those touchdown passes, the Panthers recorded a safety off a muffed snap. Whiting hit Reeves for a 55-yard touchdown pass to open the second quarter, and Stinchcomb found Wester for a 39-yard touchdown pass later in the quarter to give the Panthers a 28-0 lead. Griswold nailed a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter.
Jackson County will travel to Apalachee (0-3) next Friday.
See more on the Panthers' win in the Sept. 11 edition of The Jackson Herald.
FOOTBALL: Panthers dial up offense in 31-0 win over Lumpkin Co.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry