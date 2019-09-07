FOOTBALL: Knights blanked in home opener

The Bethlehem Christian Academy football team hoped familiar territory would help give it a boost on Sept. 6.
The BCA Knights hosted Community Christian School of Stockbridge in their home opener for 2019 but the result was similar to the previous two road games. BCA (0-3) fell 42-0 to the CCS Knights (3-0) and continue to be a work in progress for new head coach Gus Felder.
“We have to keep building,” said the first-year head coach. “We have to make plays to give us a chance.”
Community Christian led 35-0 halftime and added a third quarter score as the entire second half was played with a running clock.
The BCA defense rose up on the first series of the game as it forced Community Christian to turn the football over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth and three. The drive began at CCS 32-yard and ended inside BCA territory at the 33.
The home Knights picked up a first down on their first offensive series of the night on a pass from Ethan Guthas to Zach Patterson. The drive would stall, however, at the BCA 46 forcing the Knights to punt.
Community Christian then scored on a 50-yard pass from Luke Johnson to Devin Miller with 5:48 left in the first quarter. Kolin Kurey, who was 6-for-6 for the game, added the point-after kick for the 7-0 lead.
The BCA offense again showed signs of life on its second series starting at its own 26. Pass completions from Guthas to Chad Norwood and Jacob Adams were key plays in the possession along with a personal foul call on CCS.
Facing a fourth and five at the CCS 23-yardline saw Bethlehem Christian unable to convert and turn the football back over.
CCS would add a 71-yard touchdown reception by Dario Farnot at the 1:05 mark of the opening quarter. The visiting Knights scored their third touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run by Josiah Hernton with just under nine minutes before halftime.
The next touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Johnson and a fourth and goal with 5:40 on the second quarter clock.
CCS sealed the win with a fifth touchdown in the first half on 10-yard run from Matheau Fernandez with 1:53 on the clock.
The game’s scoring concluded on a 60-yard run by Fernandez near the end of the third quarter.
Bethlehem Christian received strong defensive plays from Ty Whiting, Eli Parker and Norwood. Avery Stevens and Chandler Cavoretto had standout efforts on special teams.
BCA will return to the field Sept. 13 against Frederica Academy at home. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Felder said his team would continue working in hopes of turning the season around.
Scoring Summary:
CCS: Luke Johnson 50-yard pass to Devin Miller (Kolin Kury kick)
CCS: Johnson 71-yard pass to Dario Fairnot (Kury kick)
CCS: Josiah Hernton 10-yard run (Kury kick)
CCS: Johnson 4-yard run (Kury kick)
CCS: Matteau Fernandez 10-yard run (Kury kick)
CCS: Fernandez 60-yard run (Kury kick)
Score by Quarters:
CCS: 14 21 7 0 -42
BCA: 0 0 0 0 - 0
