Johnny Wilburn Fitzpatrick (9-6-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Johnny Wilburn Fitzpatrick, 69, Danielsville, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019.
Johnny served his country in the National Guard and the Army Reserves. He was a member and deacon of Friendship Baptist Church.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest Wilson Fitzpatrick and Leila Mildred Minish Fitzpatrick; as well as a brother, Kenneth Fitzpatrick.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Hardman Fitzpatrick; his daughter, Tonya (Johnny) Seay; grandchildren, Torrie Bray and Carsun Seay; three brothers, Kimsey, Berry, and Millard Fitzpatrick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church. Interment to follow the service at Ila Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, September 9, 2019, from 7 until 9 p.m. at the church, but Mr. Fitzpatrick will lie in state through the night and next morning until service time at the church he loved.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
