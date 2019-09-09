ATHENS - Geneva Wynne, 81, Athens, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 6, 2019.
She was born on May 20, 1938 in Miami, Fla., to Lemuel Lincoln Anderson and Emily Viola Parker Anderson. She graduated from Miami Senior High School in 1957. On December 19, 1958, she married her high school sweetheart, Broxton Mitchell Wynne. They moved to Athens in September of 1973, where she lived the rest of her life.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents; brother William Monroe (Eugene) Douglas, and brother Ronald (Ellsworth) Anderson.
Geneva and Brock had three children. They include: Wendy, Todd (Marilyn) and Derek (Lorraine).
Geneva was passionate about serving her Lord. She taught K-5 at Athens Christian School, taught Sunday School at Crooked Creek Baptist Church and was involved in the Good News Club at South Jackson Elementary School. She was a member at Crooked Creek Baptist Church for 46 years.
Geneva is survived by her husband; three children; and six grandchildren, Rodney, Alyssa, Lydia, Anna, Geneva and Lemuel Wynne; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Russell and Jack Murray.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Monday, September 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Crooked Creek Baptist Church with Tom Miles and Brenson Jennings officiating. The burial will follow in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be close friends: Jake Stringer, Christian Heiss, Cody Davis, Thomas Dyar, Matt Davis and Benji Smith. Honorary pallbearers are: Tim Cummings, Herbert Skelton, Alex Pledger, Jerry Tate and Tim Tate.
In lieu of flowers, family request memorial donations to be made to the St. Mary’s Hospice House, P.O. Box 6588, Athens, Ga., 30604.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Geneva Wynne (9-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry