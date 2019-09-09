MAYSVILLE - Harold Leon Lord, 83, Maysville, entered into rest Thursday, September 5, 2019.
Mr. Lord was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Price and Annie Lou Stockton Lord and was retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lord is preceded by two wives, Doris Eloise Lord and Ruby Martin Lord; and two sons, Mark Anthony Lord and Dwight Franklin Lord.
Survivors include two daughters, Laurie Bond, Maysville, and Regina Love, Pendergrass; sister, Charlotte Lord, Jefferson; brothers, James T. Lord, Gainesville, Don Lord, Commerce, Jim Lord, Athens, and Jerry Lord, Holly Springs Community; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, September 6, 2019, at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Don Lord officiating with burial in the Dry Pond United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 6, 2019, from 2-3 p.m., prior to the service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Harold Leon Lord (9-5-2019)
