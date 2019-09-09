HOMER - Dale Francis Meyer, 83, Homer, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mr. Meyer was born on January 25, 1936 in Wilkin County, Minn., son of the late Emil Meyer and the late Bernice Anderson Meyer. He was retired as the owner and operator of Meyer Mazda and was a United States Army veteran. Mr. Meyer was also a member of the Rotary Club and of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Meyer.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ann Childers Meyer; sons, Robert Meyer, Bountiful, Utah, Jeff Meyer, Virginia Beach, Va., Brad Meyer, Wolverton, Minn., and Joseph West, Bountiful, Utah; sister, Barbara Martin, Vacaville, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Mike Petty officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home, Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
Dale Francis Meyer (9-7-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry