Jerry Wilson Fletcher (9-7-2019)

PENDERGRASS - Jerry Wilson Fletcher, 75, Pendergrass, entered into rest Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Mr. Fletcher was born in Jefferson, a son of the late Edgar and Ann Wright Fletcher and was a member of the Mountain Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Fletcher was a veteran of the U.S. Army, former fire chief of the North Jackson Fire Department where he also currently served on the board of directors, was a member of the Jackson County Board of Equalization, was retired with 35 years of service with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Mr. Fletcher was a great gardener, a job he took very seriously. In addition to his parents, Mr. Fletcher is preceded by a brother, Larry Fletcher.
Survivors include his wife Brenda Tate Fletcher, Pendergrass; daughter, Kim Fletcher Sablock and her husband J.R., Pendergrass; son, Jerry P. Fletcher and his wife Julie Roberts Fletcher, Pendergrass; six grandchildren, Danielle, Alan Michael, Amanda, Tyler, Anthony and Cope; five great-grandchildren, Madison, Gracye, Hadleigh, Carter and Elliott; sister, Linda Stocker, Nicholson; two brothers, Harold Fletcher, Jefferson, and Charles Fletcher, Talmo.
Funeral service: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Revs. Zack Fletcher and Tim Strickland officiating with burial to follow in the Mountain Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Tyler Fletcher, Anthony Sablock, Stephen Mayo, Nathaniel Beaver, Ben Brissey, Mike Cook and Joe Cook.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September, 10, 2109, from 5-8 p.m.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
