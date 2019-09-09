Patricia Ann Poole Aaron (8-29-2019)

TOCCOA - Patricia Ann Poole Aaron, 74, Toccoa, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.
Born on December 1, 1944, in Commerce, she was the daughter of the late John Bruce and Jennie Lou Bellamy Poole. Mrs. Aaron enjoyed word searches, crossword puzzles, reading, and shopping. She was a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Boyd Aaron; and son-in-law, Dale Reeves.
Survivors include her son, Matthew Scott Rogers (Kelly), Commerce; daughters, Karen David Reeves, Athens, and Teresa Swain (Scott), Commerce; brothers, Ralph Poole (Hoyt Wilson), Demorest, Larry Poole (Bernice), Alto, Roger Poole (Alice), Toccoa, and Kenneth Poole, Toccoa; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with Dr. Roy Rogers officiating. Inurnment followed in Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 7, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home.
An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home Of Cornelia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements.
