2012 MCHS grad fights rare cancer

Gage Gillespie and his bride, Jessica, celebrated their first anniversary last month. Last year around this time, they were honeymooning in Yosemite National Park where they both love to hike. But this year, their lives are quite different as Gage is one month out in his recovery from major surgery to treat a rare cancer with Jessica by his side.
Gage, 24, graduated from Madison County High School in 2012 and grew up here. He and his wife now live in Oconee County.
Gage, who attended the University of North Georgia, was managing the Epps Bridge Road Jittery Joe’s coffee shop when he met Jessica who was a regular there.
Later on, Gage went to work for Fed Ex, which offered better pay and benefits for the couple.
In the winter of 2017, Gage said he began to notice he grew fatigued more and more when hiking. He also noticed other stranger symptoms such as being more easily injured and excessive tissue around his breasts. These things worried him enough to see a doctor who referred him to an endocrinologist, a doctor who specializes in glands and the hormones they make.
Gage received an initial diagnosis of Cushing’s Syndrome, a metabolic disorder caused by overproduction of corticosteroid hormones, but ongoing problems had the specialist look further for answers.
After multiple tests and other procedures over more than a year, Gage was determined to have a tumor on one of his adrenal glands and he was referred to Emory in Atlanta for more specialized treatment.
Adrenal glands are small triangle-shaped glands that sit on top of each kidney. These two tiny glands do a lot of work for the human body, such as balance water and salt, help keep blood pressure normal, help control the body’s use of protein, fats and carbohydrates and also cause the body to have masculine or feminine characteristics, according to the National Cancer Institute.
This past May, Gage received a diagnosis of Stage III adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC), which meant a large tumor had been found in the cortex (outer layer) of one of his adrenal glands and had invaded surrounding areas, requiring major surgery. The cancer is very rare, Gage says, and therefore has not had a lot of research invested in it over the years.
ACC is a highly aggressive cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute and others, with a high rate of recurrence and with limited resources available for those diagnosed. Due to its lack of symptoms early on, most of these cancers remain undiscovered until the later stages.
The surgery took place just last month, on July 24, and doctors ended up finding that the tumor was larger than they suspected and had spread to surrounding organs. Along with the tumor, they removed the left adrenal gland, left kidney, the spleen, part of his liver, and part of his stomach.
Gage said a cardiovascular surgeon was also on hand in case the cancer was found to have invaded the heart muscle or blood vessels nearby, which would have resulted in the need to also perform open heart surgery while he was on the table.
The surgery lasted about eight hours, an agonizing period for Jessica, his family and friends. Over the last month, Gage and Jessica have been working together to get him back on his feet.
These days, Gage says he is feeling better in some ways and is able to keep his blood pressure more stable. He is able to eat only small meals throughout the day since part of his stomach is missing.
Since the cancer is so rare there are not a lot of treatment options available going forward. Gage will soon start a long-term course of chemotherapy with a drug called mitotane which will be administered orally and doctors will check his progress and health status regularly at Emory, which will require extensive amounts of time and expense for the young couple. The drug itself is known to be hard on the body, Gage said.
He also said Jessica spends hours online these days learning all she can about his condition and what other trials or treatments might be available to prevent the cancer from coming back.
Jessica is currently a student at UNG where she is studying to be a social worker and she also works part-time at a Jittery Joe’s near their home.
“For this extended time Gage will be out of work,” Gage’s grandmother, Argie Gillespie said. “(Though) he is currently on disability with his job, once it runs out in a few months he will be out of a job and out of health insurance. Many financial burdens are falling on their shoulders.”
Gillespie, who helped raise Gage from a young boy, says that he is “an incredible, kind, generous, and loving husband, son, grandson and friend to all.”
Gillespie said Gage worked every day possible, despite his symptoms, right up until his surgery date.
Gillespie started a GoFundMe page recently to help Gage and Jessica with the mounting medical expenses they face.
“You just feel so helpless,” she said.
As for Gage, he seems for the most part calm and upbeat in the face of an uncertain future.
“I don’t know what I’d do without my support system,” Gage said when asked about this. “I have Jessica, my grandmother and my family and friends. I don’t know how anyone goes through something like this alone…the amount of support we’ve received has been incredible.”
If you would like to help, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gage039s-medical-expenses.
