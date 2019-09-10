Nellie Kathleen Watkins Hardman (9-9-2019)

CARLTON - Nellie Kathleen Watkins Hardman, 85, Carlton, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center in Athens.
Mrs. Hardman was born on August 16, 1934 in Athens, daughter of the late Dock Watkins and the late Kathleen Porterfield Watkins. She was a homemaker and a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Bowman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Rene Pierce; and a brother, Wayne Watkins.
Survivors include her husband, William Thomas Hardman; daughter, Karen Marie West, Carlton; sisters, Shelby Garrett, Madison County, Betty Ann Vause, Athens, Linda Thompson, Nicholson, Regina Byrd, Athens, and Rita Hall, Winterville; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the New Haven Holiness Church with the Rev. Tracy Gipson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
