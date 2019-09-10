Mary Frances McGinnis (9-9-2019)

DANIELSVILLE - Mary Frances McGinnis, 70, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. McGinnis was born in Danielsville, on April 24, 1949, daughter of the late James Chester Gordon and the late Grace Freeman Gordon. She was a poultry farmer, member of the Georgia Hererford Women and was a Madison County FFA Alumni. Mrs. McGinnis was also a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Danielsville and member of the WMU.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Larry McGinnis; and brother, Douglas Gordon.
Survivors include her son, Richard McGinnis, Danielsville; daughter, Angie McGinnis, Danielsville; brother, Marvin Gordon. Danielsville; sister-in-law, Frances Kidd; brothers-in-law, Robert (Cleta) McGinnis and G.H. McGinnis; nephews and nieces, John (Brandi) Gordon, Lee Gordon, Laura Ann (Gerald) Howell, Steven (Michelle) McGinnis, Tim (Jackie) Kidd, Robert McGinnis Jr., Eric McGinnis and Chris McGinnis; and great-nephew and niece, Brayden and Taylor Gordon.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Friendship Baptist Church with the Revs. Jeff Wells and Eric Buffington officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, September 13, 2019, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at the home of Angie McGinnis, 3111 Rock Quarry Rd., Danielsville.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, is in charge of arrangements.
