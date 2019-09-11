Lula looking at options to provide sewer service to Mar-Jac

The Lula City Council is considering options available to provide sewer service to the Mar-Jac Poultry facility. During a meeting on Sept. 9, Mayor Jim Grier said Mar-Jac is looking to invest $15 million in upgrades at the Lula Road facility.
“They are looking to make some decisions about expanding and that expansion would require sewer service,” Grier said. The current facility is connected to a septic system.
City Manager Dennis Bergin said Hall County officials told him Mar-Jac had expressed an interest in connecting to the county sewer line on 365.
“That’s in our service area,” Bergin said.
Bergin said the city would need to conduct an analysis of what it would take for Lula to provide service to Mar-Jac versus what the county can provide, and try to come up with a compromise that will be in the best interest of Mar-Jac, Lula and the county.
“Our intentions are to provide service to a customer where it is feasible for us financially as well as for the customer,” Bergin said.
But, if Mar-Jac connects to the county sewer system, is there a possibility of the city regaining service area somewhere else?
“Maybe there is an opportunity that this opens a door to revisit where they (Hall County) have service in another geographical area,” said Bergin.
One option the council would like Hall County to consider is the possibility of allowing Lula to provide services to the area north of Highway 52 with the county providing service to the southern portion of the highway.
“I think there is some opportunities here for both the county and the city to find a solution that will be economically beneficial for both of us,” Grier said.
In other business, Bergin reported the city has submitted Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) loan applications for the Highway 365 well and water line project and the Sewer Line I project.
According to Bergin, GEFA has a new rule that would require the city to restart the application process from the beginning if all bids come in ten percent higher than the loan application.
The city is applying for $1.6 million to complete the sewer line project and an additional $625,000 for the Highway 365 well and water line project.
