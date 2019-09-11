After months of wrangling, the Braselton Town Council approved Chateau Elan's controversial plans to build 68 townhomes and 55 single-family homes. The action came at the council's meeting Sept. 9.
The town's planning board had previously twice recommended denial of Chateau Elan's request to amend its master plan and for variances from several town development codes.
See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Braselton News.
Braselton approves Chateau Elan plans
