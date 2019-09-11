Residents fed up with trash delays

Hoschton residents are fed up with continued delays on a trash pickup contract.
Several citizens spoke about the issue at the Hoschton City Council meeting Sept. 5. The city’s garbage pickup contract has been left unresolved since April. (An interim company was brought in for trash pickup in the meantime.)
City administrator Dale Hall said they’re still working on a new request for proposals (RFP) for the city’s trash pickup.
“It’s a lot deeper than you might consider this because the financial implications of this are a concern,” Hall said.
He added there are cost implications for a number of details, from the color of the bins and pickup date, to the ownership of the cans (city vs. garbage company). Hall said the original RFP did not address those issues.
“And the bids that came back were apples and oranges,” he said. “We couldn’t justify that.”
He said the new bid requests will be “locked-down tight” and anticipates having the information ready for the council in the next week or two.
