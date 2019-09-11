Residents fed up with trash delays

Posted by
BraseltonNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 11. 2019
Hoschton residents are fed up with continued delays on a trash pickup contract.

Several citizens spoke about the issue at the Hoschton City Council meeting Sept. 5. The city’s garbage pickup contract has been left unresolved since April. (An interim company was brought in for trash pickup in the meantime.)

City administrator Dale Hall said they’re still working on a new request for proposals (RFP) for the city’s trash pickup.

“It’s a lot deeper than you might consider this because the financial implications of this are a concern,” Hall said.

He added there are cost implications for a number of details, from the color of the bins and pickup date, to the ownership of the cans (city vs. garbage company). Hall said the original RFP did not address those issues.

“And the bids that came back were apples and oranges,” he said. “We couldn’t justify that.”

He said the new bid requests will be “locked-down tight” and anticipates having the information ready for the council in the next week or two.

See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Braselton News.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.