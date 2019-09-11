Commerce will charge school tuition

Posted by
CommerceNewsTODAY
Wednesday, September 11. 2019
Students who live outside Commerce will start paying tuition to attend city schools – but that won’t start until the registration for the 2020-21 school year.

The Commerce Board of Education unanimously voted Monday to set the tuition rate, starting in the fall of 2020, at $150 per student per year.

See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.