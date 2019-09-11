School taxes in Commerce are going up by about 2 percent because the “rollback” millage rate is higher than the 2018 rate.
The Commerce Board of Education Sept. 9 unanimously voted to increase the millage rate by .368 of a mill.
The new millage rate is 19.062, slightly higher than the 18.694 it had been.
See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Commerce school taxes to increase slightly
