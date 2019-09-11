Commerce school taxes to increase slightly

Wednesday, September 11. 2019
School taxes in Commerce are going up by about 2 percent because the “rollback” millage rate is higher than the 2018 rate.

The Commerce Board of Education Sept. 9 unanimously voted to increase the millage rate by .368 of a mill.

The new millage rate is 19.062, slightly higher than the 18.694 it had been.

See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

