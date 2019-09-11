An ordinance change will loosen restrictions on alcoholic beverage consumption outside of businesses on city property in Jefferson.
The Jefferson City Council voted 5-0 Sept. 9 during a three-hour work session to allow for the consumption of alcohol in front of businesses on city sidewalks and rights of ways for businesses that lack sufficient space for an outdoor drinking area. This move will allow those businesses to serve alcohol in specified areas. The council will review the ordinance change at its Sept. 23 voting meeting and make possible tweaks to the amendment.
See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Ordinance change to allow patio drinking on Jefferson sidewalks
