The Jackson County government ended FY2018 in the black, adding $1.6 million to its general fund reserves.
At the end of 2018, the county had unassigned reserves of $9.5 million in its general fund, topping 23 percent of its annual expenses. Accounting rules say that local governments should have between 15-25 percent in reserves.
The county took in $46.4 million in its general fund and $67.1 million across all its funds.
See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Jackson in the black for FY2018
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry