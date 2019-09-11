Jackson in the black for FY2018

Posted by
JacksonHeraldTODAY
Wednesday, September 11. 2019
The Jackson County government ended FY2018 in the black, adding $1.6 million to its general fund reserves.

At the end of 2018, the county had unassigned reserves of $9.5 million in its general fund, topping 23 percent of its annual expenses. Accounting rules say that local governments should have between 15-25 percent in reserves.

The county took in $46.4 million in its general fund and $67.1 million across all its funds.

See the full story in the Sept. 11 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
The author does not allow comments to this entry

Sister Sites

BanksNews TODAY
BarrowNewsJournal
BraseltonNews TODAY
CommerceNews TODAY
JacksonHerald TODAY
MadisonJournal TODAY
MainStreetNews OBITS
MainStreetNews SPORTS

Community

Banks Community
Barrow Community
Braselton Community
Commerce Community
Jackson Community
Madison Community

Old Website

Copyright © 2008-2012 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.