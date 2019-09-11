Lady Leopards take control of Region 8-AA after 1-0 win over Union Co.

For Banks County, Tuesday’s game at Union County carried a lot of weight.
Both teams entered the matchup 4-0 in Region 8-AA. The winner of the game sat in the driver’s seat to host the Region 8-AA tournament at the end of September.
The Lady Leopards were up to the challenge and pressure. Banks County downed Union County 1-0. The Lady Leopards move to 14-2 in 2019 and 5-0 in region play. The team’s next region game is Thursday vs. Putnam County and the final region game is next Tuesday at Elbert County.
Head coach Kelby Cronic called the win “huge” for his group.
“Union did their homework for sure,” he said. “Not often do you go to a game and see a 3-by-3 white board in the other team’s dugout with all your players on it and what they have done against other teams, with their strengths and weaknesses. We told the ladies about it after the game and that the thing about being on top means everyone wants to take you down, even the teams you have already played … Despite Union having a really good scouting report, it wasn't enough to keep us from winning.”
Tybee Denton tossed yet another no-hitter. Denton struck out nine Union County batters and walked two.
The Lady Leopards had only four hits at the plate, but the biggest hit was actually an out. After Jacy Ayers connected for a triple to right field to open the game, Jill Martinet followed with an RBI groundout to plate Jacy Ayers for the game’s only run.
“We made good contact at the plate but just couldn't find a hole,” Cronic said. “Almost everything we hit went right to them, and they made the plays. Every game we learn things as players and coaches, and it makes us better for the next game. We will be on the field everyday working to improve on our weaknesses.
“As a team and staff, we know we have yet to play our best softball, which is good and bad. Bad because the regular season is almost over, but good when it all clicks at the right time and we show how dominant we are and start peaking at the right time. Wins are wins, 1-0 or 15-0, we learn and we get better. It takes everyone to win, and each player wants to work to be their best.”
Along with Jacy Ayers’ triple, Jewels Ayers, Madison Cronic and Martinet connected for singles. Union County committed four errors in the game to Banks County’s one.
In the second inning, the Lady Leopards left two runners on base (Kylee Brooks, Chelsea Lewallen). Jewels Ayers was left stranded in the fourth and Jacy Ayers and Martinet were left stranded in the fifth. Martinet was left stranded in the seventh. Union County left the tying run on base in the third, fourth and sixth innings.
Lady Leopards take control of Region 8-AA after 1-0 win over Union Co.
