Football: Doggs return to action against high-powered Flowery Branch

With the first of two bye weeks now behind it, the Winder-Barrow High School football team is back to its normal routine.
The Bulldoggs (0-2) welcome a tough Flowery Branch High School team into W. Clair Harris Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13, for a contest against another quality non-region opponent. The Falcons are 2-0 and have outscored their opponents 88-0 in those games.
For WBHS head coach Ed Dudley, the bye week was productive in several ways.
“It was a good bye week,” the coach said. “We had some guys heal up and we continued to work hard on improving our defense and our passing game.”
Dudley said this Friday’s opponent is a “top-notch” team with two impressive wins already under its belt.
“They are extremely well-coached,” Dudley said of Ben Hall’s FBHS team. “I think one of the biggest things that are making them successful is they are controlling the football with a big physical offensive line. They are eating clock, finishing drives and scoring in the red zone. We will have to try to disrupt that.”
By blanking East Hall (50-0) and Clarke Central (38-0), the Falcons are also turning heads with their defense.
“They have a good mix of young players and veteran players,” Dudley said. “They are very strong defensively. We will have to find a way to attack that.”
Middle linebacker Connor Mayfield is a player for Flowery Branch that has drawn the praise of the WBHS coaching staff. Mayfield is 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds.
Getting off to a positive start will be vital for the Bulldoggs. WBHS does not want to be climbing out of an early hole.
“A two-score deficit is what you want to avoid,” Dudley said. “Of course coming off a bye you often look a little rusty. We need to come out and play well in the first quarter.”
Despite the 0-2 start, including a four-overtime heartbreaker to Cedar Shoals, the mental attitude seems to remain positive.
“In our coaches meeting Sunday we talked about how good our mental health has been,” Dudley said. “They are hanging in there. We had some injuries against Cedar Shoals that took us out of our game plan defensively. Our players deserve a win.”
While it is still early in the 2019 season, Dudley said there have been signs of improvement in various areas.
“Our entire team is improving,” the coach said. “Our young offensive line is getting there. This Friday will be a tough game and a tough matchup, though.”
As always, Dudley said he is glad that his team will be at home.
“There is nothing like being in front of our home crowd with our fans, students and band,” Dudley said.
Kickoff at W. Clair Harris Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.
