Prep Roundup: BCA softball wins region opener, snaps three-game skid

The Bethlehem Christian Academy softball team snapped a three-game losing streak Tuesday, Sept. 10, shutting out The Heritage School 8-0 in six innings at home in its GISA Region 1-AAA opener.
The Knights got a strong outing in the circle from Clancy Bourbeau, who pitched six shutout innings and allowed just two hits and three walks while striking out four.
Leadoff hitter and catcher Lindzie Owen went 3-for-3 with a triple, a walk and a pair of RBIs, while Taylor Anne Buckner added two hits.
BCA (2-3, 1-0 region) got on the board in the bottom of the second when Audrey Fry scored on a passed ball, and the Knights added four more in the third with the help of a two-run single by Mycah Baker and a two-run error.
The Knights added another run in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Hannah Still and then walked it off in the sixth on a two-run triple by Owen.
BCA returns to action Thursday, Sept. 12, with a trip to John Milledge Academy.
First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Softball: Apalachee shuts out Habersham Central
After losing its first of three meetings against Habersham Central this season, Apalachee avenged that 6-1 Aug. 22 defeat on Tuesday, Sept. 10, blanking the Raiders 3-0 in Mt. Airy in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest.
Emily Hodnett tossed a four-hit shutout and struck out eight batters without any walks in seven innings of work.
The junior was in control the entire game as 65 of her 82 pitches went for strikes.
The Wildcats scored all three of their runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Sam Woody was hit by a pitch to open the frame, and Allie Hughes reached on an error before the two executed a double steal to put runners on second and third with nobody out.
With one out, Madyson Coe put down a bunt, and both runners wound up scoring on the play. Tiyara Wingfield then singled, moved to third on a single by Hodnett and then stole home to make it 3-0.
Apalachee (10-6-1, 7-2 region) won its fourth region game in a row.
The Wildcats knocked off their crosstown rivals, Winder-Barrow, 6-3 at home on Sept. 5.
Winder-Barrow jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI triple by Bekah Freeman and an RBI single by Kendal Miller.
But the Wildcats cut the deficit in half on an RBI groundout by Hodnett in the bottom of the first and then took the lead in the third on back-to-back RBI singles by S’Niyah Stinson and Morgan Reynolds.
Apalachee extended its cushion with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth.
Hodnett went the distance, allowing three runs (one earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts.
She also finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Reynolds was 3-for-3 with a pair of runs driven in.
Apalachee will host Dacula at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, in a key region battle.
The Falcons, who are unbeaten in region play, knocked off the Wildcats 1-0 on Aug. 27.
Softball: WBHS routs Gainesville
Winder-Barrow scored early and often Tuesday, blasting Gainesville 18-6 in four innings at home in a Region 8-AAAAAA matchup.
The Bulldoggs (6-11, 4-5 region) pounded out 21 hits and scored five runs in the first, three in the second, three in the third and seven in the fourth to end it.
Carlee Schotter led the way, going 3-for-4 with three doubles and four RBIs, while Freeman added three hits, including a double, and drove in three. Rachel Harwell, Abby Polk and Alisah Lopez had three hits and two RBIs each, while Miller added two hits and an RBI.
Winder-Barrow will host Habersham Central in another region battle at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Cross Country: WBHS, AHS teams compete at meets
The Winder-Barrow High School cross country teams competed Sept. 5 at the North Hall Invitational in Gainesville.
The Bulldogg boys finished 16th out of 23 teams with Joshua Ionashku leading the Winder-Barrow pack with a 30th-place 18 minutes, 32 seconds. Christopher Parada-Rubio finished 39th (18:54). The Lady Bulldoggs finished last out of the 20 teams, but Matilee Rogers took 10th overall (21:51).
Meanwhile, the Apalachee girls’ team finished eighth out of 11 squads at the Eagle Invitational at Lamar Murphy Park in Jefferson on Saturday, Sept. 7. Freshman Averie Akin took sixth place overall (21:45.81), while Ashley Hauff (24:29.81), Chelsea Nunez-Parades (24:31.98) and Jade Pinela (24:35.83) all finished in the top 50.
Kevin Ellington led the Wildcat boys in 28th place overall (18:32.55), while Luke Sigman took 36th (18:54.77). The Wildcats finished 10th as a team.
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 14 when they compete in the Warpath Invitational in Canton. Apalachee’s teams are off until Saturday, Sept. 21 when they compete in the Aubrae Gunderson Invitational in Conyers.
