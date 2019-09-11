FOOTBALL: Eagles tasked with stopping Leopards’ running game

East Jackson coach Cameron Pettus didn’t face the Wing-T offense while coaching in Illinois and said he hasn’t seen the scheme much in general lately.
But in his third game as the Eagles’ new head coach, his team will be tasked with stopping the run-heavy offense when East Jackson hosts Banks County Friday (Sept. 13) at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s different,” he said. “It’s a throwback. It is. We’ve got to have great practices this week to prepare for it. Obviously, that’s something, too, that’s not easy to simulate. It’s like the triple (option). Those two offenses you really don’t see a whole lot now days.”
Pettus’ Eagles are aiming for the program’s 3-0 start since 2009 but face a Banks County team that is off to a 1-1 start. The Leopards lost to Jackson County 7-0 on Aug. 23 and pulled off a 15-7 win over Franklin County Aug. 30. Banks County was off last week.
“It will, by far, be our toughest game of the year,” Pettus said.
Pettus pointed to the Leopard’s physicality in running their scheme. In fact, the coach said Banks County’s physicality has been the main thing “that jumped off the film” during preparation for the Leopards.
“They obviously want to run the football in that Wing-T, and they want to be physical, so we’ve got to match that physicality on defense,” Pettus said.
Meanwhile, East Jackson carries momentum in to this game, having defeated Oglethorpe County last week to move to 2-0 for the first time since that 2009 season. Pettus said the program — which had won more than one game in a season just once since 2011 — has gained confidence with the two wins.
“It just reinforces everything that we’re doing, but more importantly, the kids are hungry,” he said.
Pettus pointed to a productive Sunday film session, in particular, in which he said players were eager to learn from the mistakes from last Friday’s (Sept. 6) 23-point win.
“That buy in from our kids is what is just so great for me as a coach to see,” Pettus said.
This will be East Jackson’s homecoming game. Pettus said he heard that last week’s home attendance was the biggest the school had seen in about six years. This crowd could be larger given the proximity of the two schools and the excitement around East Jackson’s 2-0 start.
“I think it’s going to be a packed house,” Pettus said. “It’s going to be a great atmosphere and a great environment for there to be a football game in.”
