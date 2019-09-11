Tigers roll Providence 18-1

Wednesday, September 11. 2019
In area play, the Commerce Tigers have been consistent when it comes to winning.
The winning continued Tuesday as the Tigers blasted Providence Christian Academy 18-1 in four innings.
The Tigers scored three runs in the first inning, three in the second, four in the third and eight in the fourth to end the game.
The Tigers amassed 14 hits in the 17-run win. Teresa Dixon led the way with three hits. Paige Vickery had two hits.
Kendall Peters had three RBIs. Carson Hobbs and Dixon had two RBIs.
On the mound, Dixon pitched all four innings. She recorded five strikeouts. Providence committed eight errors in the field.
