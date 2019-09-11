Drag racers from around Georgia, and even South Carolina, convened in a showdown Sept. 7 at Atlanta Dragway for the Summit ET event.
Local racer Aaron Kennedy, 7, of Braselton, took first in the 5-9 junior dragster division. Kennedy defeated Kirsten Goddard, 8, of Loganville. Cooper Hancock, 9, of Homer, was defeated by Goddard in the semifinals.
Commerce's Mark Hancock finished second in the super pro division. Hancock defeated Dalton Rogers to reach the finals.
Malachi Edwards, 10, of Maysville, finished second in the 10-12 junior dragster division. Edwards fell to Alayna Carden, 11, of Monticello, in the finals. Jefferson's Shannon Blanton, 12, finished third in the event.
In the 13-17 junior dragster division, it was a pair of Tallapoosa teens who reigned supreme. Hayden Wilson, 13, won the race and Jacob Wilson, 16, finished second.
In the pro division, Canton's Chad Brewer took first over Cumming's Mel Abney. And in the sportsman division, Dickey Forrester, from Hickory Flat, took first place.
Local racers hit the track in recent action
