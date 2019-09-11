Panthers gear up for Apalachee after 31-point showing last week

Jackson County’s defense continues to play well, but its offense got into the act last week, too, with a season-high 31-point performance.
Coach Rich McWhorter hopes putting some points on the board last Friday (Sept. 6) gives his team confidence heading into a non-region tilt this Friday (Sept. 13) at 7:30 p.m. at Class AAAAAA Apalachee.
“I hope so,” McWhorter said. “I hope they believe, when executed, we can do some things. Yeah, I hope it gives them confidence. I really do.”
The Panthers passed for 268 yards with four touchdown passes covering 32 yards or more in their 31-0 win over Lumpkin County.
But Jackson County will face an Apalachee team hungry for a win following an 0-3 start. Two of those losses were close — an 18-7 setback to Monroe Area (Aug. 23) and a 21-20 loss to Madison County (Sept. 6).
“I think it’s a tremendous challenge,” McWhorter said. “There’s no question. You look at Apalachee on film, if you watch them play without looking at the scoreboard, you feel like they could have won all these games. The other team was not necessarily better than them. It just happened. It was just one of those things.”
The first-year Panther coach said the Wildcats have “got to be extremely hungry.”
“You can kind of feel the mentality as a coach,” McWhorter said. “I’ve been there before with a team where you’re a good team and you face some really tough people and it hadn’t worked out … I know they’re going to be very, very hungry and excited to see us and try to rectify that situation.”
McWhorter said he wants his team to “play as fast as we can, as hard as we can, as long as we can.”
“And offensively, (we need to) build on some of the execution we were able to do last week,” he added.
Defensively, Jackson County will face a Wing-T team for the third time in four weeks. The Wildcats operate out of a modified Wing-T, lining up its quarterback in a pistol formation rather than under center.
McWhorter said Apalachee’s hybrid Wing-T “can give you all kinds of problems.”
“We’ve seen some Wing-T this year,” he said. “It’s a little bit different look that we’re going to see and maybe a little bit better people than we’ve seen running it.”
Though the Wing-T is a run-oriented scheme, the Wildcats present a passing threat.
“They do a good job with it, and they’re able to throw the ball out of it a little bit better than maybe most Wing-T teams do under center,” McWhorter said.
Jackson County’s defense enters the game having surrendered just 16 points all season — an average of 5.33 points a game. McWhorter expressed confidence in his players on that side of the ball.
“Defensively, I think our defense is ready for a challenge like this,” McWhorter said. “I think they’ve had a lot of success this year. This is going to be, quite possibly, our toughest challenge.”
Offensively, McWhorter said he’s seen improvement in his quarterbacks, quality play in his receivers and a group of capable running backs. He also noted the efforts of offensive linemen Cody Baugh and Tyler Vaughn. The hope is that the young linemen who make up the rest of the Panthers’ offensive front will grow into their roles.
“If we can do that, then offensively, I think we can have a solid offensive group,” McWhorter said.
The game against Apalachee is the Panthers’ final non-region contest as they gear up for their Sept. 27 region opener at Hart County.
“It’s just another big contest for us,” McWhorter said of this week’s game. “It seems like, up here, every week, it’s a very, very quality opponent.”
