VOLLEYBALL: Panthers avenge loss to Eagles, move to 6-0 in 8-AAA

As much as Jeff White loathes losing, the Jackson County coach believes there’s something to be said for a well-timed loss.
That loss came Saturday (Sept. 7) when the Panthers fell to rival East Jackson in three sets in a non-area match. The Panthers turned around less than 72 hours later and beat East Jackson 25-17, 25-14 Tuesday (Sept. 10), avenging that loss and picking up an area win to move to 6-0 in Area 8-AAA play.
“Our girls learned on Saturday, you can’t just walk into a gym and beat people,” said White, who reached the 500-win mark for his high school and college coaching careers combined on Tuesday. “You’ve got to play. East Jackson played great on Saturday, and we just didn’t respond. So, tonight was really great for us to see our girls respond.”
Jackson County led wire-to-wire Tuesday against the Eagles, running out to a 6-1 first-set lead behind a pair of aces from Kylee Zimmer and a kill from Carys Thao. East Jackson tightened the deficit to 14–12 after an ace from Mya Howard, but Jackson County reeled off eight of the next 11 points to seize the momentum. Thao ended the set with a kill.
The Panthers (21-6) started the second set fast as well. Three kills from Cara Wells helped Jackson County take a 7-2 lead. An 8-3 East Jackson run, which included an ace from Allison Lounder, cut the lead to 10-8. Lounder is the Eagles’ all-time ace leader, having set the career mark over the weekend (the old record was 127).
The Eagles came no closer, however. With the Panthers ahead 15-11, a kill from Kait Harris sparked a 10-3 run to end the match.
While the Panthers missed too many serves for White’s liking, his team made up for it with aces in the win. And several other serves that didn’t end in aces got the Eagles out of their offensive system.
“It doesn’t count as an ace, but it’s just as good as an ace,” White said.
The night included a two-set win over Chestatee in a non-area pairing. Jackson County has won 14 of its last 15 matches and leads Area 8-AAA at the midway point. White pointed out that his team is in the middle of a 17-match grind over two weeks.
“I hate losing,” White said, referencing the loss to East Jackson over the weekend, “but if you learn from it, like we learned from Saturday, and got a chance to kind of balance that out — of course it’s a grind. I’m kind of tired, they have to be tired because they’re doing all the jumping and running around. So, yeah, I’m really proud of this group. They’re very resilient.”
Jackson County returns to action Thursday (Sept. 12) with home area matches with Monroe Area and Hart County, followed by a play date at Oconee County Saturday (Sept. 14). East Jackson moves on to a tournament Saturday (Sept. 14) in Oconee County. The Eagles travels to Johnson Tuesday (Sept. 17) for matches with Johnson and West Hall.
