SOFTBALL: Panthers rout Monroe Area

The Jackson County softball team kept pace in the Region 8-AAA race with a lopsided road win.
Sara Beth Allen hit a two-run home run, Abigail Allen went 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs and Whitney Hulsey went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in an 11-2 win over Monroe Area Tuesday (Sept. 10) in five innings. Jordan Price also enjoyed a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Jackson County (9-5-1) is now 7-2 in region play and tied for first with Franklin County in the 8-AAA standings. Jefferson is a half a game behind at 6-2.
The Panthers broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 10-1 lead. Sara Beth Allen earned the win, throwing five innings, allowing four hits and two runs, none of which were earned. She struck out four batters.
Jackson County will host region foe Morgan County Thursday (Sept. 12, 5:30 p.m.) before a non-region game at home with Parkview on Sept. 17 (5:55 p.m.).
