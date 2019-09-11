FOOTBALL: Dragons face daunting task with out-of-state opponent

When Jefferson coach Gene Cathcart arranged a two-game series with Southside (S.C.) High School two years ago, he knew he was scheduling a good out-of-state opponent — but maybe not this good.
“I’d be lying if I said that I realized that they would make it to the Final Four (last year) … and be the 13th-ranked team in the state (this year) he said.
Cathcart’s Dragons will again host the Tigers Friday (Sept. 13) at 7:30 p.m. after playing the Greenville, S.C. school last year. Southside (2-1) went 9-4 last year and reached the South Carolina Class AAA semifinals.
Jefferson (1-1), which is coming off a 62-7 win over West Hall last Friday (Sept. 6) beat Southside 31-7 last year.
The Tigers are spearheaded by running back Braydon Bennett, son of University of South Carolina legend Brandon Bennett. He led the state of South Carolina in rushing yardage last year, running for 2,041 yards, and is one of the top recruits in the Palmetto State this year.
Bennett, however, hasn’t played since suffering a lower body injury during the first week of the season. He had 137 yards on just three carries when he suffered the injury. Bennett is “week to week” from what Cathcart can determine.
Bennett or no Bennett, Cathcart expects a major test from the Dragons’ opponents this week.
“They’re by no means a one-track pony,” Cathcart said.
Southside features Jaime Gamble at quarterback, who Cathcart called “a really gifted athlete.” The Tigers are also armed with two college prospects on the line of scrimmage, Avion Mills (6-2, 240) and Jay Dirton (6-1, 233).
“Both of those guys were very tough to block last year and really did a good job as two-way players,” Cathcart said.
The Tigers are also a year further along in coach Jeremy West’s system.
Southside has always been a force in basketball and track and field, according to Cathcart — who is from South Carolina and coached there many years — but has grown into one of the best Class AAA football programs in South Carolina under West.
Aside from playing a highly-regarded opponent, Jefferson has a little added incentive this week.
“When someone crosses the border to come to you, there’s a little bit of state pride in the mix,” Cathcart said, “Certainly with so many of our coaches having spent time in South Carolina, it’s certainly something we take a lot of pride in and want to be successful … We certainly want to represent our state, not just our school, but our state and everything in a positive way.”
