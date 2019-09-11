CROSS COUNTRY: Jefferson girls win North Hall meet

For the second time in three meets, the Jefferson girls’ cross country team found itself in the winners’ circle.
Caitlin Schroeder and Katherine Law finished third and fourth, respectively, at Thursday’s (Sept. 5) North Hall Invitational to lead the Dragons to a victory in the girls’ race.
Schroeder ran a time of 20:56, while Law followed closely behind with a time of 20:57.
Jefferson, with 68 points, defeated second-place White County by 26 points in the 20-team meet.
Rounding out the top five for Jefferson were Olivia Kulniszewski (12th, 22:01), Isabel Vanderpool (24th, 23:32) and Syndey Bowles (25th, 23:37).
The Jefferson boys didn’t fare as well, placing fourth behind North Hall, Chestatee and Hart County. Riley Thornton finished as the meet runner-up with a time of 16:34, and Matthew Schroeder added a 10th-place finish with a time of 17:35. Others scoring points for the Dragons were Levi Holiday (34th, 18:48), Cooper Gibson (35th, 18:49) and Brett Brush (77th, 19:55).
Jefferson will run Saturday (Sept. 14) at Franklin County, site of this year’s Region 8-AAA meet.
