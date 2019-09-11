SOFTBALL: Tigers gear up for stretch run of September

The stretch run of the softball season is nearly here, and that isn't going unnoticed for one local team.
After putting up 28 runs and winning two games at the Veterans Memorial Tournament in Oconee (Sept. 6-7), the Commerce Tigers have five of the last seven games in region play.
"The girls played fairly well this weekend, but as we begin the second round of region (play), we need to decrease errors in crucial moments if we want to reach our ultimate goal," head coach Melissa Mullis said.
The team's lone loss during the tournament came against Southeast Bulloch. The game ended after 5 1/2 innings because of a time-limit rule. The Tigers lost 4-2.
Maggie Blackmon and Landry Kate Martin connected for doubles in the top of the fifth and an Anna Taylor bunt (reached on error) gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth.
Southeast Bulloch, though, was able to rally and score four runs to take the lead ahead of the time-limit call. Back-to-back errors by the Tigers allowed for runs to score followed by a sacrifice bunt and a triple.
"So, it was a frustrating inning and they are a very competitive team," Mullis said. "We can't afford to make mistakes against good teams."
•Commerce 11, Monroe Area 0 (Sept. 7): The Tigers run-ruled Monroe Area in five innings. Paige Vickery recorded five RBIs. Lauren Roach and Anna Taylor recorded two hits apiece. The team had 10 hits in the game. The second inning sparked the game for the Tigers when they scored eight runs. One run in the third made it 9-0 and the final two runs came in the fifth inning. Rachel Morgan dominated on the mound, recording seven strikeouts.
•Commerce 15, North Oconee 0 (Sept. 6): Everyone played in the game, Mullis said. The game ended after the top of the third. The Tigers recorded 12 hits with Rachel Morgan leading the way with two hits. She also had two RBIs. Lauren Roach and Hayley Horne recorded an RBI apiece. On the mound, Teresa Dixon recorded four strikeouts in three innings.
•Commerce 6, Hebron Christian 3 (Sept. 5): The Tigers led 6-1 after two innings and didn't look back. Carson Hobbs and Rachel Morgan recorded two hits apiece. Morgan totaled four RBIs in the win. Maggie Blackmon recorded the remaining two. Morgan pitched five innings and recorded seven strikeouts.
•Commerce 7, Hart Co. 2 (Sept. 3): Rachel Morgan's three hits and two RBIs led the way for the Tigers. Kylee Taylor and Maggie Mullis recorded two hits apiece. The team had 13 hits in the win. Hart County recorded seven errors in the field.
