Jefferson moved to 19-4 Tuesday with wins over Tallulah Falls and Johnson at home.
The Dragons beat Tallulah Falls in a close match 25-23, 27-25 and dominated Johnson 25-9, 25-10.
Against Tallulah Falls, Maddie Grace Smith totaled 19 assists and eight digs. JoJo Smith picked up six kills, six digs and two blocks. Mac Fowler finished with five kills, and Olivia Burrage added three kills and five blocks. Sophia Stopher totaled 12 digs, while Mia Mingus added eight.
In the match with Johnson, Smith recorded 10 assists, two digs and two aces. Annabelle Cox finished with six kill. Megan Hanlin had eight assists and three digs.
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons pick up pair of non-region wins
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry