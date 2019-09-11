SOFTBALL: Panthers topple ranked Class AAAAAAA team

Wednesday, September 11. 2019
Sixth-ranked Jackson County knocked off another big-name opponent this season, taking down Class AAAAAAA No. 6-ranked Mountain View in convincing fashion.
Whitney Hulsey (3-for-3), Sara Beth Allen (1-for-1) and Jordan Price (1-for-4) drove home two runs each as Jackson County (8-5-1, 6-2 Region 8-AAA) romped over the visiting Bears 9-1 in six innings Monday (Sept. 9) in non-region play.
Madison Miller contributed to the win with a 3-for-3 day at the plate, while Maliah Lee threw a complete-game gem, allowing three hits and an earned run with seven strikeouts.
Jackson County jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run single from Allen and added a run in the bottom of the second inning with an RBI single from Hulsey. Hulsey singled home a run in the bottom of the fourth to highlight a three-run inning as Jackson County took a 6-1 lead.
The Panthers brought the game to an early end in the bottom of the sixth inning — via run rule — with three more runs. Jordan Price had the big hit in the inning with a two-run single.


