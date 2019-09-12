The bridge on State Route 82 Spur over the North Oconee River to traffic Friday, Sept. 13, after 4 p.m.
The new bridge replaces a structure built over 60 years ago and features two 12-foot lanes along with paved shoulders.
Please drive alert as crews will be in the lanes removing barrels in the afternoon hours tomorrow,” according to a Georgia Department of Transportation news release.
SR 82 bridge opens Friday
