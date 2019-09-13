Robert Benjamin Hunter, 99, died Monday, September 9, 2019, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
Mr. Hunter is survived by his children, Patricia L Gibbon (husband David Gibbon), James R Hunter, and Robert J Hunter (wife Susan Hunter); sister, Dorothy Miller; daughter-in-law, Vickie Hunter; 17 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 72 years, Doris Clara Hunter; daughter, Doris Marie Hunter; son, John Hunter; and brothers William Hunter and Jack Hunter.
Robert was born in Camden, New Jersey, in 1919. Robert is a WWII veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. He worked for Rohm and Haas, in Philadelphia, Penn., as a chemical engineer for 30 years. He and Doris retired in Biloxi, Miss., in 1982 and was a devoted church member of Our Lady of Fatima for 25 years. Robert enjoyed fishing, golfing and was an avid hunter. Most recently, Mr. Hunter was a member of St. Catherine LaBoure in Jefferson, for five years.
Funeral mass: Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Flowery Branch. Interment to follow at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or the Hospice Care Network.
Robert Benjamin Hunter (9-9-2019)
