Robert S. "Bob" Vivenzio entered into eternal rest on September 6, 2019.
Bob was born in Springfield, Mass., on November 19, 1943. He and his wife moved from Gainesville to Hoschton in 2005.
He served his country in Vietnam with the 3rd Marine Division. He loved sports and was known for his knuckle ball. Recently, he umpired softball and basketball in the West Jackson area.
He was employed by Jackson County Schools as a bus driver for the past nine years and was affectionately know as “Mr. Bob.”
He leaves behind his wife, Lynda; son, Robert S. Vivenzio, Mt. Vernon, Maine; daughter, Gina Marie Vivenzio, Northfield, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Adrianne, Kayla and Robert, Mt. Vernon, Maine, and Briana, Emily, Tyler and Alex Cheruhas, Charlemont, N.H.; two brothers and one sister, all of Springfield, Mass.
Bob was a member of Cornerstone Church in Jefferson. He served his Lord through music, missions, and volunteer.
Memorial service: Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Cornerstone Church, 6933 Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
Robert S. "Bob" Vivenzio (9-6-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry