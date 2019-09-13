Vernon Nathaniel Berryman 9-11-2019)

HARTWELL - Vernon Nathaniel Berryman, 97, Vickery Street Extension, Hartwell, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at his home.
Born on May 26, 1922 in Comer, he was the son of the late Jasper and Aulena Moon Berryman. Mr. Berryman was a 1941 graduate of Comer High School. He was a Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1942-43. In 1952 he graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in accounting and received the honor of being named to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi. He is well remembered in the community for his 28-year career at Hartwell Manufacturing Company and Hartwell Garment Company, serving as vice president and controller/CEO, respectively. He was the recipient of the 2005 Hartwell Rotary Four-Way Test Award and the 2010 Colbert WWII Veteran Award. Mr. Berryman loved serving the Lord. As a member of Colbert Baptist Church, he served as a deacon and treasurer. After moving to Hartwell, he was a very devoted member of First Baptist Church of Hartwell where he was an active member of the Doc Adams Sunday School Class and served as a former deacon and on several committees. In earlier years he took a special active interest in the young people in his life and is remembered for his filming of various events such as RA basketball games, lake activities and family reunions and weddings with one of the first video cameras. He and Nellie Ruth graciously hosted many family and community gatherings at their lakeside home.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 69 years, Nellie Ruth Eberhart Berryman. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family as he was preceded in death by five brothers, J. J., W. T., Clyde, Ansley, Winston and Joe Mac, and a sister, Wylene Blankenship.
Surviving Mr. Berryman are: sisters-in-law, Mary Berryman and Jenny Berryman, both of Marietta, and Jeanette Berryman, Comer; and a loving extended family of nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his extraordinary caregivers who have been faithful to enable him to continue to live in his home as his health failed.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 14, 2019, from 12 to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hartwell. Other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Celebration of Mr. Berryman’s life: Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Hartwell with the Revs. Mac McCurry and Carter Tucker officiating. Burial will be in the Nancy Hart Memorial Park, 1171 Royston Hwy., Hartwell.
Flowers are optional, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Hartwell, 81 E. Howell St., Hartwell, Ga., 30643. or to the charity of one’s choice.
Strickland Funeral Home of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
Vernon Nathaniel Berryman 9-11-2019)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry