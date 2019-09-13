Rebecca "Becky" Slover (9-11-2019)

Rebecca "Becky" Slover, 89, Cumming, passed away September 11, 2019.
Becky was born in Athens on February 21, 1930 and lived most of her adult life in Atlanta and Cumming. She was the daughter of the late Jess C. Tolbert and Ruby Spratlin Tolbert, Jefferson. Becky attended Martin Institute Grammar School and graduated from Jefferson High School. She enjoyed continuing education courses in art, interior design and gourmet cooking.
She was a loving wife for 71 years to Jack G. Slover Sr. and a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend to many. She enjoyed bridge, bowling, travel and was an outstanding cook. She enjoyed her early career at Jackson E. M. C.; Sears Roebuck, in the buyer’s department; and the National Biscuit Company, in the sales office until the late 50s. Becky served as a volunteer Pink Lady at the South Fulton Hospital and was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary Cacade East Point Elks Club. She enjoyed and assisted her husband Jack in his client relations and travel.
Becky is survived by her son, Jack G. Slover Jr. and wife Jade Slover, Vinings; daughter, Ginger S. Riggs and husband Wade Riggs, Gadsden, Tenn.; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother Melvin "Monk" Tolbert, Pendergrass; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
Becky was a member of the Cumming First United Methodist Church and the Sorta Fifty Sunday School class.
Family to receive friends: Sunday September 15, 2019, from 2 until 6 p.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral service: Monday, September 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory. There will be a luncheon to follow the service in the Community Room.
Graveside service: Monday, September 16, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Woodbine Cemetery in Jefferson.
Care and trust placed in McDonald and Son, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Ga., 30040, 770-886-9899, www.mcdonaldandson.com.
